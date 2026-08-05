The court determined that Miller’s comments, including calls for an ‘end’ to Zionism and labeling it a ‘racist ideology,’ are protected by law

The UK Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) declared on 3 August that anti-Zionism qualifies as a “protected philosophical belief” under the Equality Act 2010, Professor David Miller announced via social media, marking a significant win for anti-genocide advocates.

“It is coherent to describe as ‘racist’ an ideology that promotes the establishment of a state for only one race of people in a territory that formerly contained a large number of people of a different race,” the court said in its ruling.

“Such an ideology, which supports the migration of members of the first group into the territory with the support of an imperial power to dislodge an indigenous population, could also coherently be described as colonial and imperialistic,” the ruling goes on to state.

“This is a public humiliation for the genocidal Zionist regime, whose assets in Britain bullied the University into sacking me and then dragged them into this futile appeal,” Miller declared on Tuesday.