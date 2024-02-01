This Wednesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP) condemned the most recent imperialist measures taken by the United States against Venezuela and demanded the lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed by the White House against the Venezuelan people.

Through a communiqué, ALBA–TCP stated that the government of the United States “has no moral standing to threaten a free and sovereign state such as Venezuela, an example of participatory democracy in our region.”

Likewise, ALBA-TCP urged the international community to condemn the US economic attacks against the South American country.

The communiqué was issued in response to the United States Department of State announcement of a decision not to renew, on April 18, OFAC’s General Licence 44 that temporarily and partially eased some sanctions on the Venezuelan oil and gas sector.

According to a text issued by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Washington justified this new aggression against Venezuela by the Venezuelan government’s alleged failure to comply with the agreements signed in Barbados with elements of the Venezuelan far-right opposition. According to most analysts, however, the US government and the Venezuelan far-right opposition breached numerous stipulations of the Barbados Agreement.

ALBA–TCP is an intergovernmental organization comprising 10 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and centered on the idea of political and economic integration rooted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

The full unofficial translation of the statement can be read below:

ALBA-TCP REJECTS AND CONDEMNS US ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA

The Member States of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA–TCP) reject and condemn the announcement of the Department of State of the United States of America of January 30, 2024, which constitutes a direct threat against the sovereignty and political and economic stability of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The United States of America, responsible for the greatest violations of human rights in the world as well as the darkest processes of political destabilization in our region does not have the moral standing to threaten a free and sovereign state such as Venezuela, a beacon of participatory democracy in our region, for the last 25 years.

The Alliance demands that all illegal sanctions against the Venezuelan people, who have waged an epic battle for peace through political dialogue, cease immediately and unconditionally, even in moments of excessive aggression against their citizens and institutions.

The ALBA-TCP ratifies its commitment to the defense of national sovereignty without foreign interference and issues a new call to the international community to condemn this attack.

Caracas, January 31, 2024

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.