The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and the Simon Bolivar Institute (ISB) are holding a conference entitled”Meeting for a World Social Alternative” in Caracas, Venezuela, to promote unity and to design an ideological agenda to safeguard the Latin American and Caribbean regions against imperialist attacks of the new era.

ALBA-TCP announced through a press release that the meeting will be held during April 18-20. The event will bring together member countries of the bloc and social movement leaders of the region. The conference is being held at the Meliá Hotel in Caracas.

🗣 Sintoniza este 18 y 19 de abril: «Encuentro para una Alternativa Social Mundial». Movimientos sociales, líderes y activistas 🌎 se congregan por la unidad y la construcción de una agenda común frente al imperialismo. 📲 A través de las redes del @ALBATCP pic.twitter.com/QEOsR97hpJ — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 17, 2024

On Thursday, April 18, the event started with a cultural event and the welcome address by ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza.

Subsequently, the seminars Dangers and Threats to Humanity; The Decadent Civilization; One Imperialism, One Enemy; and The Need for a Common Project were held.

Among the speakers were intellectuals and social leaders such as Atilio Borón (Argentina), Rania Khalek (USA/Lebanon), Juan Carlos Monedero (Spain), Carlos Rosero (Colombia), Tebogo Phadu (South Africa), Marta Martín (Spain), Abel Prieto (Cuba), and Messilene Gorete (Brazil).

On April 19, there will be two debates on two important issues: The Principle of Unity as a Transforming Element, moderated by ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza; and Hyperimperialism and a World Social Alternative, led by Indian political scientist Vijay Prashad of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research.

ALBA-TCP, ISB, and leaders of social movements will also make calls for solidarity with Palestine, Cuba, Haiti, and Jorge Glass, former vice-president of Ecuador who is currently imprisoned as part of a lawfare against the Ecuadorian left.

On April 20 there will be a seminar on “Anti-Imperialist Youth in Struggle and for Solidarity.”

The Meeting for a World Social Alternative will be broadcast on all social media accounts of the ALBA-TCP, consistent with its vision of engaging with the peoples of the world.

The press release emphasized that this debate is essential to design strategies to combat the new and dangerous form of US intervention in the region, which is intensifying the blockade against Venezuela and other countries of the world.

The Executive Secretariat of ALBA-TCP and the Simón Bolívar Institute affirm that the purpose of these debates and discussions is to propose an agenda of concrete actions that the people could implement to confront imperialism and its unsustainable economic and social model, to find points of unity that could turn into collective solutions for real problems of the peoples, and to advance towards the construction a new civilizational model.

(Últimas Noticias) by Larry Márquez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

