April 19, 2024
ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza gives the welcome address at the Meeting for a World Social Alternative, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 18, 2024. Photo: X/@ALBATCP.

ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza gives the welcome address at the Meeting for a World Social Alternative, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 18, 2024. Photo: X/@ALBATCP.

Translate »