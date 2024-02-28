February 28, 2024
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at the For the Freedom of Nations Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism, in Moscow, Russia, February 16, 2024. Photo: X/@mfa_russia.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at the For the Freedom of Nations Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism, in Moscow, Russia, February 16, 2024. Photo: X/@mfa_russia.