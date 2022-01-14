ALBA-TCP Rejects New Illegal Sanctions Imposed on Nicaragua by US & EU

The member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) strongly condemned the new aggression of the United States government and its European allies against the people and institutions of Nicaragua.

Through an official statement, the nations of the ALBA-TCP regional bloc responded to the recent announcement of fresh unilateral coercive measures by the US and the EU council. Like other acts of economic warfare waged against Nicaragua by the US, EU, and other allies, including Canada, these aggressive measures are not corroborated by United Nations decisions, and therefore constitute violations of international law.

RELATED CONTENT: CELAC: Latin American People Strive for Integration and Unity

The ALBA-TCP intergovernmental economic partnership comprises ten Central and South American nations including Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.

The text of ALBA-TCP’s statement was published by the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance, Sacha Llorenti, on his social media account, @SachaLlorenti.

Los países miembros del @ALBATCP condenan el reciente anuncio de medidas coercitivas unilaterales y violatorias del Derecho Internacional por parte del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos y del Consejo de la Unión Europea, en contra de ciudadanos e instituciones nicaragüenses. pic.twitter.com/VucEc0kOTW — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) January 12, 2022

The new sanctions were announced on January 10, the same day President Danial Ortega was holding his inauguration ceremony. Great support for President Ortega by the Nicaraguan people provided powerful evidence of the defeat inflicted by the Central American nation against the neocolonialist states, and demonstrates sovereign Nicaragua’s resolve to remain free from foreign domination.

RELATED CONTENT: President Daniel Ortega Inauguration: International Delegations Arrive in Nicaragua

The ALBA-TCP document emphasized that these new measures violate international law and undermine the fundamental principles of the founding charter of the United Nations (UN), in addition to violating the human rights of the Nicaraguan population, doubly inhumane during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: President Nicolas Maduro heading an ALBA-TCP summit in Caracas in 2021. File photo.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.