ALBA-TCP Seeks to Strengthen Caribbean Regional Unity

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, completed a short tour of the Eastern Caribbean countries, in order to strengthen regional agreements based on solidarity and cooperation.

The first stop was made in the Commonwealth of Dominica, where he was received by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“ALBA-TCP is strengthened by his extraordinary experience and leadership,” Llorenti wrote of Skerrit on Twitter. “We will continue working for the integration of our peoples.”

Llorenti then travelled to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where he met with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, one of the leading voices of the anti-imperialist left in the region.

Subsequently, Llorenti travelled to Saint Kitts and Nevis to meet with Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

With the prime ministers of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, Llorenti discussed the great challenges confronting ALBA-TCP; the diversity of programs across the spheres of agriculture, tourism, youth and sports; and issues of political coordination.

The purpose of ALBA-TCP is to achieve comprehensive development, ensure social equality, and contribute to raising the quality of life, sovereignty, self-determination, and cultural identity of member nations.

The ALBA-TCP partnership currently includes 10 countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.

The alliance, in political terms, opens new spaces for consultation, coordination, and cooperation, and is characterized by its struggle against interventionism and war, and by its promotion of a multipolar and multicentric international system.

Featured image: ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti greeting the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris. Photo: Twitter/@SachaLlorenti.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

