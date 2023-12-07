December 7, 2023
A man walks in front of a mural of a map of Venezuela that includes the Essequibo territory within it, in Caracas, Wednesday, 29 November, 2023. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP.

A man walks in front of a mural of a map of Venezuela that includes the Essequibo territory within it, in Caracas, Wednesday, 29 November, 2023. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP.