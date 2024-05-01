The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, warned that the United States intends to divide the popular and revolutionary forces in Bolivia in order to recolonize Latin America.

“The main goal of the US empire and the Bolivian fascists is to divide the Bolivian socialist and revolutionary forces, and to turn them against each other to a point impossible to reconcile the leadership of comrade Evo Morales, the leadership of President Lucho Arce, that is the plan,” said the Venezuelan president on Monday, April 29, during the 43rd episode of his TV program Con Maduro+.

During the Digital Zone segment of the program, he commented on the information leaked from the US embassy in La Paz, capital of Bolivia, which confirms a comprehensive plan to promote a rupture within the Bolivian ruling party Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), to relaunch a project of US recolonization of Latin America.

Regarding these developments before the upcoming Bolivian general elections of 2025, President Maduro warned that the aim of these actions is to appropriate Bolivia’s natural resources such as lithium.

“The material objective is lithium, but the political objective is to root out the cultural democratic revolution that has taken place in Bolivia in the last two decades. So it is up to the leadership and the Bolivian people to rediscover, reunify, and to defeat this imperialist plan to recolonize Bolivia,” President Maduro added.

He said that the United States is experiencing a loss of influence in Asia, Europe, and Africa, so its “basic plan” is “to seek refuge and recolonize our America.”

As evidence of this claim, President Maduro pointed out that the US promotes fascist leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, and Javier Milei in Argentina.

In these circumstances, the Venezuelan president called on the people of Bolivia, the peasant and worker grassroots organizations, the indigenous and urban grassroots organizations, and women’s organizations “not to allow the prophecy of the imperialist plan that is being directed from the US embassy itself in La Paz to come true.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

