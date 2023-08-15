If human quality competed in the Olympics, the professor, intellectual, writer, communicator, comedian, and revolutionary Roberto Hernández Montoya would always have won the gold medal. This Monday, through social networks, his death was reported and Venezuela greatly regrets being left without one of “Los Robertos.”

Intellectuals, political leaders, and the people in general expressed their pain upon learning of the departure of Hernández Montoya, highlighting his virtues, contributions to culture and the process that the country is experiencing. Each article he wrote was loaded with many truths—some uncomfortable and others very timely and accurate. The words were full of genius and his commentary guilty of the endless laughter which he generated in the Venezuelans graced by his presence.

Defender of Venezuela with ink and paper, with his words he always protected the sovereignty of a nation attacked by the media. He knew how to stand firm with intelligence to protect to the marrow the reality of the country in each stroke of the pen.

Con mucho pesar recibo la noticia de la muerte de nuestro querido Roberto Hernández Montoya. Inolvidable su paso por nuestras vidas: intelectual, humorista, comunicador y por encima de todo un gran venezolano. Mis condolencias a sus familiares ¡y hasta cada rato, hermano! pic.twitter.com/aRVpmKjhk2 — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) August 14, 2023

mourning humor

The humor that accompanied Roberto Hernández Montoya comes from ordinary people, from popular feeling, from complaints, sometimes from frustrations and other emotions that this man successfully achieved with great genius and decided to bet on his country to sow a legacy that will last forever.

A born communicator, who in different media and formats raised his voice and that of his family with great intelligence.

Hernández Montoya, in addition to being a good friend, an excellent writer, and a Venezuelan intellectual, in his last years stood out for moderating, together with another with the same name, a television space dedicated to humor and politics. Los Robertos, which he did together with Malaver, will be a reference for the necessary laughter between bitter scenes. In addition, since 2001 he has been in charge of the Rómulo Gallegos Center for Latin American Studies Foundation (CELARG).

From the RedRadioVE team, we extend our supportive embrace and our respect for Roberto Hernández Montoya to his closest family and friends. Hasta siempre, professor.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.