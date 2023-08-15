Given the violence unleashed in different countries of the region that are preparing to hold elections, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, stated that in Venezuela, “we condemn the murder of a candidate in Ecuador. For this reason, we condemn violence, from wherever it comes.”

Cabello lamented the violent acts that ended the life of a presidential candidate in Ecuador, and lamented the reality that violence has escalated to alarming levels due to the political decomposition generated by the Ecuadorian right wing.

“We reject violence in politics as a weapon and the elimination of adversaries,” said Cabello during a press conference. “This speaks of the decomposition in Ecuador that has to do with those who have governed in recent years.”

“The PSUV absolutely condemns violence,” added Cabello.

In Venezuela, continued Cabello, “the right wants to martyrize itself to increase the votes [it receives]. Hopefully, the accusers have the evidence to convict the guilty… We already know the story. Don’t come with stories to us. They have threatened the Chavistas, they killed Danilo Anderson with a bomb in his car.”

For Cabello, violence has always been on the side of the Venezuelan right: “it [the right] is not interested in the fact that there are deaths. They always go directly for their objective of ending the Bolivarian Revolution. But we have bad news for you, because we are making it irreversible and we work every day for it.”

Juan Guaidó Day in Miami

Regarding declaring August 12 as “Juan Guaidó Day” in Miami, Diosdado Cabello stated that, for that day, Guaidó cost the Venezuelan people US $450,000.

“Everything in the United States has a price, everything is paid for,” commented Cabello. “That money that Juan Guaidó paid was stolen.”

Peace in Colombia

Regarding the issue of peace in Colombia, the first vice president of the PSUV stressed that “the peace of Colombia is the peace of the continent.”

For this reason, he reiterated that the PSUV rejects any type of violence to eliminate political opponents.

It should be noted that this Monday, the 4th Peace Negotiation Cycle between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) was initiated in order to guarantee stability in Colombia.

The event takes place at the Aquiles Nazoa Cultural House, in Caracas, where representatives of the guarantor countries and delegations accompanying the peace processes participate.

The last cycle of talks was held in Cuba and a bilateral ceasefire was agreed on.

Marches

Cabello explained that during the week of August 7 to 13, the PSUV carried out a total of 2,134 activities throughout the country: “this can only be done by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.”

The marches are led by local residents and included, according to Cabello, “1,202 days of agitation, 2,839 meetings and base assemblies … It is not only work. People also share and they talk about the party, the people, and the revolution.”

Cabello highlighted the extraordinary march on Saturday, which was characterized by the joy of the young participants.

“On Saturday, there was an extraordinary youth march—beautiful, a demonstration of joy,” said Cabello. “Nice mobilization! Always united, we take advantage to increasingly strengthen the relationship between the Party and the JPSUV.”

“We will continue working for the people and, whatever happens, we will continue with the people,” he remarked.

Visit to Cuba

At the beginning of the press conference, Cabello recounted the visit he made to Cuba, where he carried out a series of activities in recognition of Cuban leader Fidel Castro and held meetings with political sectors to consolidate cooperation ties.

“We had an extraordinary meeting in Cuba, intense work activity,” said Cabello. “We paid homage to Commander Fidel Castro Ruz. We owed him that visit. We did it with the gratitude that we will always have for the figure of Fidel Castro and his friendship with Commander Chávez.”

“According to the opposition, I went to Cuba as a surprise,” he added. “Next week I am going to Europe. Do not be surprised, then do not say that I did not warn you.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

