Another Gold Medal for Yulimar Rojas: New Feat in Diamond League with Records

On Thursday, August 26, the Venezuelan triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas won the eleventh stop of the Diamond Athletics League held at the Lausanne circuit, in Switzerland.

Rojas set a new world and Olympic record of 15.67 meters in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In Switzerland, Rojas earned the gold medal after she executed four of five attempts and scored 15.56 in the first, null in the second, 15.42 in the third, and 15.52 in the fourth.

Este fue el salto más largo de hoy: 15.56m pero con viento a favor (+3.5) ➡️ Nos vemos en Zúrich el 9 de septiembre. ¡Gracias infinitas a todos por su inmenso apoyo! Los quiero ❤️@Diamond_League 💎 pic.twitter.com/03MW4qeBhD — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) August 26, 2021

Venezuelanalysis.com sumarized her performance this way: “No record is safe! Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) flew to victory in Lausanne today, shattering the Diamond League’s records w/ 15.52 and 15.56m jumps. After setting a world record at the Olympics with a remarkable 15.67m, she now owns the three best ever triple jump marks.”

🇻🇪🥇No record is safe! Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) flew to victory in Lausanne today, shattering the Diamond League's records w/ 15.52 and 15.56m jumps. After setting a world record at the Olympics w/ a remarkable 15.67m,she now owns the 3 best ever triple jump marks pic.twitter.com/os6Z2X8HlZ — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 27, 2021

Yulimar’s next competition will be on September 9, at the Zurich meeting of the Diamond League, which will be the final of the 2021 season of the main world athletics circuit.

Featured image: Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas. Olympic Gold medalist and triple jump world record holder.

