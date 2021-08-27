Minister Arreaza Visited Ciudad Guayana Industrial Hub (CVG-Bauxilum)

Jorge Arreaza, the new Minister for Industries and National Production, carried out a technical inspection of the industrial hub of Ciudad Guayana. According to information provided by CVG Bauxilum press, Arreaza started the inspection at CVG Bauxilum accompanied by the president of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG), Dr. Pedro Maldonado, and the president of Bauxilum, Ernesto Rivero.

Arreaza toured various areas of the company and was able to learn about the activation of the “Independencia SU 16-1” crane, which will be in charge of unloading bauxite from the barges coming from the El Jobal dock. The minister highlighted that this process has allowed Venezuela to achieve productive sovereignty.

RELATED CONTENT: Arreaza No Longer Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs: President Maduro Reshuffles Cabinet

During the inspection, the head of the industrial portfolio verified the progress of the production processes as well as the alliance with PDVSA Industrial Vhicoa for recovery and elaboration of the heat exchangers. This represents a significant scope in import substitution.

For his part, Rivero informed the minister about the efficiency and quality production adopted to guarantee the profitability of the Alumina Operator. Rivero also highlighted the construction of the railroad with the bauxite extractor at Los Pijiguaos, which will optimize ore transfer times.

RELATED CONTENT: CVG Ferrominera Workers Refurbish Locomotives with National Labor and Technology

He added that all these advances are thanks to the new Socialist Business Model, the leading participation of the Workers’ Productive Councils in the processes of the plant, and the exchange of experiences between the workers of the companies that make up CVG.

This industrial hub, the most important in Venezuela, has been seriously affected by the battery of sanctions imposed against Venezuela by the United States and the European Union. However, tenacity and innovation are pushing back with the aim of recovering production capacity of this key economic area of Venezuela.

Featured image: Venezuelan new minister for Industry Jorge Arreaza inspecting Bauxilum in the Ciudad Guayana industrial hub. Photo courtesy of Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ivannia Moreno, with Orinioco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/ED