The leader of the Yemeni Revolution referred to the US as “complicit” in Israeli crimes in Gaza and warned it that the US will lose if it goes to war with Yemen for supporting Palestinians.

In his televised speech this Wednesday, December 20, the leader of the Yemeni popular movement Ansarallah, Seyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi, condemned the continuous attacks of the Israeli entity and pointed out that the Zionist enemy is using all means of genocidal policies to attempt to exterminate the Palestinian people, including starvation, siege, and blockade and destruction of medical facilities.

The Yemeni leader made it clear that the US is complicit with the Zionists in their crimes from the beginning. The US sent military experts for management and planning and provided the Israelis with thousands of destructive bombs, including internationally banned weapons. Under the terms of its current agreement, the US has provided at least US $2.67 billion to the Zionist colony each year since 1999 in direct military aid. By 2023, this annual amount had risen to over US $3.8 billion.

Within the framework of the US support for” Israel,” the US threatened all countries in the region if they cooperated with Palestine, he said.

By threatening countries in the region, the US sought to provide the Zionists with sufficient conditions to carry out massacres in Gaza without anyone’s objections, he said.

Al-Houthi referred to the United States “another arm of international Jewish Zionism” and criticized the support for Zionism by European countries, including France, Italy, and Germany, each of whom he has a dark history and lengthy, horrific criminal records.

The Ansarallah leader has criticized some Arab-majority countries for ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In this regard, he has urged Muslims today to take a serious, practical, and effective stance with a sincere approach to support the people of Palestine.

Al-Houthi has praised the correct position that Yemen has taken in supporting the Palestinian people, declaring war on the Israeli enemy, and moving its missiles and forces to attack Israeli colonialism.

“Our people moved militarily in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea to prevent the movement of Israeli ships and ships linked to it to deliver supplies to the Israelis,” he recalled.

Yemen warns of greater and harsher actions against Israel

“We are doing what we can and we strive to achieve greater and more severe actions against the Zionist enemy,” he added, ensuring that Yemen’s legal and moral duty is to support the Palestinian people.

The leader of the Yemeni movement lamented that, unfortunately, some Arab countries are allying themselves with the Zionist enemy and using their military capabilities to protect it from Yemeni missiles instead of acting to protect the Palestinian people.

Al-Houthi has assured that Yemen’s operations in the Red Sea “will not affect international shipping” and will only impact ships linked to the Israeli colony and those transporting goods to the Israeli colony.

Regarding Washington’s announcement to create an anti-Yemeni coalition made up of 10 countries in the Red Sea on Monday, the Yemeni leader has warned that the US measure does not aim to protect international shipping in Bab el-Mandeb but rather seeks to “militarize the Red Sea” and turn it into a battlefield.

Al-Houthi has warned all countries not to allow themselves to be involved in this US coalition and not to sacrifice their interests for the Zionists.

“The recent US measure will not dissuade us in any way from our firm, moral, and principled position that we declared from the beginning together with the Palestinian people,” he said.

Furthermore, Al-Houthi warned that the United States will lose if it commits any “nonsense” against Yemen. “If the Americans send their soldiers to Yemen, let them know that, God willing, they will face something tougher than what they faced in Afghanistan and what they suffered in Vietnam,” he added.

“If the US intends to start a direct war with us, they must understand that we are not a fearful group, but that they are facing an entire people, not a specific group,” he noted.

He has vowed that Yemen will continue to prevent ships linked to its Zionist enemies from sailing through the Red Sea.

Addressing the Palestinian people, he confirmed that the Yemeni people stand in solidarity with Palestine and are prepared for any scenario.

Al-Houthi’s speech took place amid operations carried out by the Yemeni Army against “Israel” to halt the genocide being carried out by the Israeli entity.

Since the start of the Israeli entity’s attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Yemeni forces have carried out several rounds of ballistic missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance Movement.

In addition, the Yemeni Army has prevented the passage of ships heading to the territories occupied by” Israel” through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, warning that that Israeli-linked ships will become legitimate targets as long as the Zionist colony maintains its blockade of Palestine.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

