November 22, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Venezuelans waiting to vote in the east of Caracas in the afternoon of this Sunday, November 21. Photo by Orinoco Tribune.
News Politics 

Anti-Chavismo Comes Out to Vote and Calls for Participation in 21N Regional Elections

orinocotribune , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

From very early on this Sunday, November 21, candidates and politicians of the Venezuelan opposition exercised their right to vote to elect future state governors, mayors, state legislators and city councilors of the country.

Opposition politicians detailed their experience at the polls with images and messages to motivate the participation of citizens in the elections. One such politician was David Uzcátegui, Fuerza Vecinal candidate for the governorship of the state of Miranda, who, through his Twitter account, reported that he had already exercised his right to vote in the company of his family.

“People of Miranda, I have already exercised the right to vote!” wrote Uzcátegui on Twitter. “Together with my family, with a lot of faith and with the determination to change the reality of Miranda. I invite everyone to participate for the future of our state. Let no one be left without voting!”

Political analysts highlight that a new political opposition map seems to be drawn as a result of all the mistakes of the traditional right-wing parties united in the so-called G4 platform for this election, formed by parties belonging to the Democratic Unity Rountable (MUD). Fuerza Vecinal and Lapiz have presented themselves as new alternative right-wing forces that believe in the importance of the vote and community work, that have faith in democracy.

Henrique Capriles Radonski of Primero Justicia (Justice First) was another of the political leaders who, after casting his vote, sent out motivational messages asking citizens to participate in the electoral process. “Let there be no one without exercising their right to express themselves, and may the voice of millions of Venezuelans be felt throughout our Venezuela,” he wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Tomás Guanipa, candidate of Justice First for mayorship of Libertador municipality (Caracas), cast his vote and urged citizens to use the vote as “an instrument of change but also of hope.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: The Dictatorship of Democracy

Antonio Ecarri of Lapiz also made public his participation in the mega-elections this Sunday. The candidate for mayorship of Libertador municipality (Caracas) expressed that he trusted that the vote and the conscious participation of the Venezuelan people would bring new leaders to power from different alternatives. “In the midst of the emergence of a new Venezuelan, we are sowing the seeds of a plural democracy different from the one we have experienced,” he wrote.

At the Santiago León Institute, which served as a voting center in Caracas, Gustavo Duque (Fuerza Vecinal), incumbent candidate for mayorship of Chacao, exercised his right to vote and highlighted that the process is simple and fast. “I invite you to participate to correctly choose the destination of our municipality and the country,” he said.

The candidate for governorship of the state of Miranda for COPEI, Juan Carlos Alvarado, was another of the opposition politicians who, with his participation, validated the democratic process this Sunday. In this regard, the representative of Copei pointed out that suffrage “is the route for healthy citizen participation.”

Timoteo Zambrano, National Assembly deputy and secretary general of the political party Cambiemos Movimiento Ciudadano, was another of the recognized opponents who, after exercising his vote, spoke in favor of the electoral process and its highly transparent and reliable conditions. “It is a good time for citizens to ratify the electoral route for which we have worked all this time,” he commented. “We have created the conditions that we see today in this electoral contest, such as the United Nations Observation Mission.”

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Asks EU Commission to Respect Venezuela’s Electoral Process

Henry Ramos Allup, national secretary of Democratic Action (AD), was another politician who recognized the fluidity and good development of the electoral process. “All the voting stations working and witnesses accredited; fast and fluid process; very efficient Republic Plan,” was the summary of the AD representative, after exercising his right to vote.

Enrique Mendoza, head of the campaign command of Democratic Alliance for the state of Miranda, reported that in that region of the country, the electoral process has passed with total normality, except for very specific situations of some electoral machines that were not functioning properly.

“Today we feel satisfied, because the people of Venezuela have reiterated that the path to change is through voting; we believe in participating in the elections,” said Mendoza.

“We want to make a call to the people of Miranda to go out and vote,” he added. “We understand that sometimes people leave the exercise of the vote until the last moment; for us it is important that this process shows a way out of the country’s problems, that is why it is necessary to participate.”

Darwin González, incumbent mayor of Baruta municipality and Fuerza Vecinal candidate for that post, cast his vote at the Las Lomitas de Alto Prado Preschool, where he took the opportunity to exhort the Baruta community to come out en masse to participate in the elections. “Baruteños, our call is for you to go out en masse to vote,” he said.

After voting at the Claret Educational Unit, the mayor and incumbent candidate of El Hatillo municipality, Elías Sayegh commented on the importance of exercising the right to vote as a method of struggle and advancement in favor of the municipality. In that sense, he called on the residents of El Hatillo to go to the polling stations and exercise their right to decide the future of their municipality.

 

Featured image: Venezuelans waiting to vote at a voting center in east Caracas in the afternoon of Sunday, November 21. Photo: Orinoco Tribune

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yánez, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

WANT MORE?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Website | + posts