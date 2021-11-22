Anti-Chavismo Comes Out to Vote and Calls for Participation in 21N Regional Elections

From very early on this Sunday, November 21, candidates and politicians of the Venezuelan opposition exercised their right to vote to elect future state governors, mayors, state legislators and city councilors of the country.

Opposition politicians detailed their experience at the polls with images and messages to motivate the participation of citizens in the elections. One such politician was David Uzcátegui, Fuerza Vecinal candidate for the governorship of the state of Miranda, who, through his Twitter account, reported that he had already exercised his right to vote in the company of his family.

“People of Miranda, I have already exercised the right to vote!” wrote Uzcátegui on Twitter. “Together with my family, with a lot of faith and with the determination to change the reality of Miranda. I invite everyone to participate for the future of our state. Let no one be left without voting!”

¡Mirandinos, ya ejercí derecho al voto! Junto a mi familia, con mucha fe y con la determinación de cambiar la realidad de Miranda. Les invito a todos a participar por el futuro de nuestro estado. ¡Que no se quede nadie sin votar! pic.twitter.com/IfFxOlITdi — David Uzcátegui (@DavidUzcategui) November 21, 2021

Political analysts highlight that a new political opposition map seems to be drawn as a result of all the mistakes of the traditional right-wing parties united in the so-called G4 platform for this election, formed by parties belonging to the Democratic Unity Rountable (MUD). Fuerza Vecinal and Lapiz have presented themselves as new alternative right-wing forces that believe in the importance of the vote and community work, that have faith in democracy.

Henrique Capriles Radonski of Primero Justicia (Justice First) was another of the political leaders who, after casting his vote, sent out motivational messages asking citizens to participate in the electoral process. “Let there be no one without exercising their right to express themselves, and may the voice of millions of Venezuelans be felt throughout our Venezuela,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hoy #21Nov tuve una de las mejores compañías para ejercer mi derecho, una de mis princesas amadas, Sofía Del Valle. Que nadie se quede sin ejercer su derecho a expresarse y que la voz de millones de venezolanos se

sienta en toda nuestra Venezuela #YoVoté #EnLaManito pic.twitter.com/Of5LAsN6IP — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) November 21, 2021

For his part, Tomás Guanipa, candidate of Justice First for mayorship of Libertador municipality (Caracas), cast his vote and urged citizens to use the vote as “an instrument of change but also of hope.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: The Dictatorship of Democracy

¡Ya yo cumplí con Caracas y con mi país! Que el voto sea instrumento de cambio pero también de esperanza. ¡Demostremos que Aquí estamos y seguiremos luchando! ¡Vamos con fuerza por el cambio Caracas! #21Nov #Yovoto pic.twitter.com/z5666qD9qe — Tomás Guanipa (@TomasGuanipa) November 21, 2021

Antonio Ecarri of Lapiz also made public his participation in the mega-elections this Sunday. The candidate for mayorship of Libertador municipality (Caracas) expressed that he trusted that the vote and the conscious participation of the Venezuelan people would bring new leaders to power from different alternatives. “In the midst of the emergence of a new Venezuelan, we are sowing the seeds of a plural democracy different from the one we have experienced,” he wrote.

Venezuela comienza hoy un proceso para destrabar 22 años de polarización ✏️🇻🇪. En medio del surgimiento de un nuevo venezolano, estamos sembrando el magma de una democracia plural y distinta a la que hemos vivido. Estamos reconquistando el poder del voto independiente. pic.twitter.com/nmiLW4VIPA — Antonio Ecarri A. (@aecarri) November 21, 2021

At the Santiago León Institute, which served as a voting center in Caracas, Gustavo Duque (Fuerza Vecinal), incumbent candidate for mayorship of Chacao, exercised his right to vote and highlighted that the process is simple and fast. “I invite you to participate to correctly choose the destination of our municipality and the country,” he said.

#21Nov Vecinos, ya ejercí el derecho al voto desde nuestra U.E Santiago León de Caracas. Un proceso sencillo, cuestión de segundos. Les invito a participar para elegir correctamente el destino de nuestro municipio y del país.#FuerzaVecinalChacao#Elecciones2021 pic.twitter.com/hRNKZNZaU6 — Gustavo Duque Sáez (@duquegustavoS) November 21, 2021

The candidate for governorship of the state of Miranda for COPEI, Juan Carlos Alvarado, was another of the opposition politicians who, with his participation, validated the democratic process this Sunday. In this regard, the representative of Copei pointed out that suffrage “is the route for healthy citizen participation.”

Ejerciendo mi derecho al voto, como lo indica la Constitución, la máxima ley venezolana,la que nos motiva a la sana participación ciudadana. Esta es la ruta Hoy #21Nov estamos cumpliendo con lo que demanda el pueblo mirandino, esta es la forma de hacer las cosas bien #CopeiXVzla pic.twitter.com/pXiWwXuywm — Juan Carlos Alvarado (@JCAlvaradoCOPEI) November 21, 2021

Timoteo Zambrano, National Assembly deputy and secretary general of the political party Cambiemos Movimiento Ciudadano, was another of the recognized opponents who, after exercising his vote, spoke in favor of the electoral process and its highly transparent and reliable conditions. “It is a good time for citizens to ratify the electoral route for which we have worked all this time,” he commented. “We have created the conditions that we see today in this electoral contest, such as the United Nations Observation Mission.”

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Asks EU Commission to Respect Venezuela’s Electoral Process

#AlMomento| Nuestro Secretario General Diputado @TimoteoZambrano ejerció su derecho al voto con la firme convicción de que es el instrumento generador de cambios en el país, y así contribuir a la consolidacion de la democracia #CambiemosAhora #21Nov #MegaElecciones2021 pic.twitter.com/owEuWVtlMh — cambiemosmc_ (@cambiemosmc1) November 21, 2021

Henry Ramos Allup, national secretary of Democratic Action (AD), was another politician who recognized the fluidity and good development of the electoral process. “All the voting stations working and witnesses accredited; fast and fluid process; very efficient Republic Plan,” was the summary of the AD representative, after exercising his right to vote.

Acabo de votar en el CV Colegio La Consolación, Parroquia El Recreo, Municipio Libertador. Todas las mesas funcionando y testigos acreditados. Proceso rápido y fluido. Plan República muy eficiente. pic.twitter.com/ONk1FPS7yJ — Henry Ramos Allup (@hramosallup) November 21, 2021

Enrique Mendoza, head of the campaign command of Democratic Alliance for the state of Miranda, reported that in that region of the country, the electoral process has passed with total normality, except for very specific situations of some electoral machines that were not functioning properly.

“Today we feel satisfied, because the people of Venezuela have reiterated that the path to change is through voting; we believe in participating in the elections,” said Mendoza.

“We want to make a call to the people of Miranda to go out and vote,” he added. “We understand that sometimes people leave the exercise of the vote until the last moment; for us it is important that this process shows a way out of the country’s problems, that is why it is necessary to participate.”

"Queremos hacer un llamado a los mirandinos a salir a votar, entendemos que a veces la gente deja este acto de ejercicio al voto para el último momento, para nosotros es importante que este proceso busque la salida a los problemas del país, por eso es necesario participar" pic.twitter.com/iy3H2WzXfl — Partido COPEI (@Copei_Partido) November 21, 2021

Darwin González, incumbent mayor of Baruta municipality and Fuerza Vecinal candidate for that post, cast his vote at the Las Lomitas de Alto Prado Preschool, where he took the opportunity to exhort the Baruta community to come out en masse to participate in the elections. “Baruteños, our call is for you to go out en masse to vote,” he said.

Esta mañana estuve en el Preescolar Las Lomitas de Alto Prado junto a mi esposa Peggy Chiossone ejerciendo mi derecho al voto Baruteños, nuestro llamado es a que salgan masivamente a votar. ¡No permitan que otros decidan por ustedes! pic.twitter.com/X2wA1oVfJv — Darwin González (@darwingonzalezp) November 21, 2021

After voting at the Claret Educational Unit, the mayor and incumbent candidate of El Hatillo municipality, Elías Sayegh commented on the importance of exercising the right to vote as a method of struggle and advancement in favor of the municipality. In that sense, he called on the residents of El Hatillo to go to the polling stations and exercise their right to decide the future of their municipality.

Hemos acudido a ejercer nuestro derecho, el voto es un derecho que tenemos todos los venezolanos y no vamos a renunciar a el. #ElHatilloVota pic.twitter.com/GfJHzdQDE6 — Elías Sayegh (@eliasayegh) November 21, 2021

Featured image: Venezuelans waiting to vote at a voting center in east Caracas in the afternoon of Sunday, November 21. Photo: Orinoco Tribune

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yánez, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.