Argentina’s far-right politician and former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich (for the right-wing coalition Juntos por el Cambio or JxC) will be appointed as minister of Security of president-elect Javier Milei’s government starting on December 10, Argentinian daily La Nación reported.

Bullrich held the same post in the government of neoliberal President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), and in that period she starred in some controversies for defending the Gendarmerie, held responsible for the disappearance and death of activist Santiago Maldonado in 2017, and for supporting ex-cop Luis Chocobar, convicted of shooting and killing a person in the back that same year.

As security minister in the Macri administration, Bullrich was a promoter of “iron fist” policies, and she did not hesitate when it came to enforcing repression against every demonstration in the streets.

🛑 Patricia Bullrich será la ministra de Seguridad del Gabinete de Javier Milei, según confirmaron fuentes de La Libertad Avanza. ❗De esta manera, la excandidata a la presidencia ocupará el cargo que ya tuvo durante el Gobierno de Mauricio Macri. 🗣️ “Si me lo ofrecen y me… pic.twitter.com/xJHy1HR0nE — Radio Mitre (@radiomitre) November 23, 2023

Three days ago, Bullrich had been consulted about the possibility that Milei, her former rival in the presidential election, would appoint her to head the Security Ministry. “If they offer it to me and tell me that there is no other alternative, well, I accept it,” she said in an interview with TN channel. She also clarified that it was not her favorite post when she previously occupied it.

Agreement and apology

After coming in third in the first round of the presidential elections of October, Bullrich and ex-President Macri allied with the libertarian Milei and supported his candidacy in the second round against Sergio Massa, minister of Economy and candidate of the center-left platform Unión por la Patria.

The agreement of support between two of the main leaders of JxC and the leader of the libertarian party La Libertad Avanza was awkward, as they had previously insulted each other.

Before the primaries, Bullrich had tried to bring Milei into the Juntos por el Cambio coalition, given their ideological similarities. She did not succeed. Instead, Milei devoted himself to antagonize her, insult her, and disqualify her.

Milei’s most serious accusation against Bullrich was that she was “a murderous montonera who put a bomb in a kindergarten,” alluding to her past as a member of Montoneros, a guerrilla organization of the 70s. Bullrich ended up betraying her own organization and supporting the dictatorship.

Bullrich was not kind to Milei either. Towards the end of the campaign before the presidential elections, she said that Milei’s ideas worried her, because they were “bad and dangerous.”

However, after the first round, the two sealed a pact of support, and Milei announced that the two had apologized “sincerely” to each other. “Sometimes campaigns lead us to commit some excesses, but good people recognize that,” he said.

From then on, Bullrich insisted that Milei represented “the real change,” necessary to fulfill one of her main political objectives: “to put an end to Kirchnerismo.”

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

