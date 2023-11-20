The right-wing candidate of The Libertarian Party (La Libertad Avanza, LLA), Javier Milei, was elected president of Argentina on Sunday, defeating the candidate of the ruling Peronist party, Union for the Homeland (Unión por la Patria), Sergio Massa.

After 99.3% of the ballots were counted, Milei obtained 55.7% percent of the valid votes (14,476,462), compared to 11,516,142 obtained by Massa (44.3% percent).

Electoral authorities reported a turnout of 76.3% percent. The elections took place in a completely normal manner.

Milei’s campaign was based on libertarian extreme right-wing positions that included replacing Argentina’s peso with the US dollar and the closing of Argentina’s central bank. In addition, he is a well-known denier of climate change.

During a meeting with his followers, Massa acknowledged Milei’s victory. He said that he communicated with him, congratulated him for the electoral result, and wished him success during his administration in the next four years.

He said that he informed the current head of state Alberto Fernández and the president-elect that the institutional handover mechanism will begin on Monday. He underlined that coexistence, dialogue, and respect for peace are the best path that Argentinian society can choose in the future.

He recalled that two proposals for the country were presented in the electoral contest, and that throughout the campaign, Juntos por la Patria chose the path of defending the social security system in the hands of the state, education and public health as core values, national industry, labor, small and medium-sized companies, and workers’ rights.

He maintained that this is the best way to build prosperity, upward social mobility, and national progress, but noted that the citizens chose another path and, as of Monday, the task of providing certainty is the responsibility of the president-elect. Massa expressed his hope that Milei will be able to do so.

Massa thanked the voters for their participation, especially the supporters of Juntos por la Patria. He expressed his belief that the voting process proved that Argentina has a strong, solid, and transparent electoral system that respects the results.

#ENVIVO | Presidente electo de Argentina, Javier Milei, ofrece discurso pic.twitter.com/ftSAdrSK2h — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) November 20, 2023

From the LLA campaign bunker, Milei told supporters that he has a commitment “to democracy, free trade, and to peace.”

“We are going to work side by side with all the nations of the free world to help build a better world.,” wrote Milei. “Today is a historic night, not because of us, but because one way of doing politics has ended and another begins.”

El pueblo ha expresado su voluntad. Millones de argentinas y argentinos concurrieron a votar y definieron el destino de la patria por los próximos 4 años. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 19, 2023

After learning the results, the current president, Alberto Fernández, said that “the people have expressed their will” and defined “the destiny of the country for the next four years.”

In a message broadcast through X, Fernández said that, as of Monday, he can start working with Milei to guarantee an orderly transition. Likewise, he congratulated Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi for the campaign they carried out.

(TeleSUR) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.