On Wednesday, Argentina issued a statement condemning military exercises carried out by the United Kingdom in the Malvinas Islands (known in the global North as the Falkland Islands), illegally occupied by the British since 1833.

For the Argentinian government, these maneuvers constitute a “departure” from the United Nations resolutions that call for the resumption of negotiations on sovereignty, arbitrarily suspended by the British in 1982 after the war in the South Atlantic.

In a communiqué—quoted by the Télam news agency—the government of Alberto Fernández stated that Argentina “once again categorically rejects the military maneuvers carried out on the Malvinas Islands.” Military drills were held on the Malvinas Island during the last days of July.

The official statement points out that “this time, it was a new edition of the military exercises named ‘Cape Bayonet,’ which bring together various British forces that are part of the illegal occupation deployment that the United Kingdom carries out in the Malvinas Islands.”

The government of Argentina urged the United Kingdom to refrain “from adopting unilateral decisions that would entail the introduction of modifications in the situation while the islands are going through the recommended negotiation process.”

Last July 20, Argentina objected to the referendum held in 2013 among the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands. The results indicated that residents preferred to remain under the British flag, according to the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

Meanwhile, the British government questioned the Crimean referendum that requested the incorporation of the Black Sea peninsula back to Russia, after the 2014 Euromaidan.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.