Argentina’s Chief of Staff Manuel Adorni resigned this Saturday amid intensive judicial investigations into his alleged illicit enrichment since entering public service in December 2023.

The unexpected departure of the former presidential spokesperson marks a severe blow to the far right-wing administration of President Javier Milei.

Despite the head of State’s persistent efforts to retain his close ally within the executive branch, the mounting corruption allegations over the past months triggered an unsustainable political crisis in the National Executive.

Legal authorities are actively investigating Adorni for illicit enrichment and significant financial irregularities accumulated since he took office. The growing judicial pressure, combined with relentless media scrutiny and opposition demands, eventually forced the high-ranking official to step down from his critical coordinating role.

According to judicial sources, prosecutors are examining several discrepancies in the former official’s asset declarations, including suspicious real estate transactions and undeclared bank accounts. This investigation has fueled widespread public outrage across Argentina, where millions of citizens currently endure severe economic austerity programs imposed by the ruling coalition.

Gracias por su confianza Presidente. Ha sido un verdadero honor. Fin. pic.twitter.com/AJyuy6nDOY — Manuel Adorni (@madorni) June 27, 2026

Text reads: “Thank you for your trust, Mr. President. It has been a real honor. The end.”

Severe Cabinet Crisis

In a public statement shared on the social media platform X, Adorni fiercely defended his record and denied all wrongdoing. The former official alleged that political adversaries had labeled him a criminal and corrupt without presenting a single proven act of corruption against him during his administrative tenure.

However, opposition leaders and social movements swiftly rejected his farewell remarks, characterizing his defense as a calculated attempt at political victimization. They argued that Adorni completely failed to address the specific financial discrepancies highlighted by federal prosecutors in the ongoing corruption probe.

The resignation follows several weeks of intense legislative debates, public demonstrations and deep internal divisions within the ruling party. Key Government factions had secretly questioned his continuity in the cabinet, fearing his presence would further damage the fragile institutional credibility of the Argentinean Government.

Adorni had suffered from severe political isolation in recent days, with even close legislative allies distancing themselves from his defense. His sudden departure leaves a major vacancy in the federal cabinet during a highly volatile economic and social period for the South American nation.

Growing Public Outrage

This high-profile resignation occurs as Argentina faces a delicate socio-economic situation characterized by soaring inflation and rising poverty rates. The corruption scandal surrounding the Chief of Staff further complicates the implementation of Milei’s controversial economic reforms, which aim to deregulate major industries and dismantle public services.

Social movements and local trade unions have seized on the scandal to criticize the administration’s severe fiscal adjustment policies. Critics point out the stark contrast between the government’s demands for popular sacrifice and the sudden, unexplainable wealth accumulation of its top public officials.

Federal prosecutors confirmed that the judicial investigation into Adorni’s personal assets will proceed regardless of his resignation from public office. Investigators are currently reviewing international bank transactions, luxury property acquisitions and private contracts linked to the former official and his close family members.

The National Government has not yet announced a formal replacement for the crucial Chief of Staff position.

(teleSUR)