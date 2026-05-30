Argentinian journalist Sebastián Salgado speaks before a Venezuelan audience at Bellas Artes, Caracas, May 20, 2026. Photo: Bernardo Suárez/Ciudad CCS.

Argentinian journalist Sebastián Salgado speaks before a Venezuelan audience at Bellas Artes, Caracas, May 20, 2026. Photo: Bernardo Suárez/Ciudad CCS.