Our solidarity goes to the people of Venezuela affected by the devastating earthquake.

Our hearts are with everyone who has lost loved ones, their homes, or is still waiting for news of family and friends.

The current death toll is only the beginning, and there are real fears it will rise significantly as search and rescue efforts continue.

Every possible form of support should be given to Venezuela to assist the search and rescue operation and save lives.

Beyond that immediate priority, the cost of reconstruction will be immense.

We call on the British authorities to release Venezuela’s gold, which is being illegally withheld, so those resources can help the Venezuelan people rebuild

(Venezuela Solidarity Campaign)