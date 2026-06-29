Residents look at a damaged apartment building following earthquakes in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, about 30 kilometers northwest of Caracas, on June 25, 2026. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images.

Residents look at a damaged apartment building following earthquakes in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, about 30 kilometers northwest of Caracas, on June 25, 2026. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images.