As of Friday, the Venezuelan Capital District Government in Caracas had inspected a total of 300 buildings following the June 24 earthquakes. This information was reported by Nahum Fernández, the head of the capital district government.

“Our teams remain deployed far and wide to assess the safety of our people,” he said.

Due to the extent of structural damage to houses, buildings, and public infrastructure caused by the unprecedented earthquakes, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Sunday the creation of a national commission to properly and professionally conduct habitability evaluations for the numerous homes and apartments heavily damaged by the natural disaster.

Also on Friday, Fernández reported that a command post coordinated by citizen security agencies has been set up on Bolívar Avenue.

He stated that a three-phase plan has been established to address families’ concerns regarding their homes. The first phase aims to determine whether a building is structurally uninhabitable in order to proceed with demolition.

The second phase focuses on repairing and refurbishing properties with fixable damage. Meanwhile, the third phase involves identifying buildings with minor damage that remain safe to inhabit.

From Alí Primera Park, located in the Sucre parish of Caracas, Fernández clarified that, according to a recent census, 150 displaced families are staying at the site, including 450 children.

In that regard, he noted that the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Children and Adolescents is verifying each case of minors entering the shelter from areas affected by the earthquakes.

“We categorically deny the unscrupulous comments on social media that speak of 500 children without relatives,” he added.

Fernández also noted that the facility has a team of doctors and young volunteers on hand to care for those affected and manage donated resources. Finally, he asked people to bring only canned and nonperishable food items for donation.

Baruta

The mayor of the Caracas parish of Baruta, Darwin González, reported that 88 building inspections have been conducted in the area to guarantee families’ safety.

The technical team has inspected 80 single-family homes, seven schools, and a church.

He also noted that over 15 tons of supplies were collected in Baruta and delivered to the Civil Protection team. Meals and donations were also provided at the Bello Monte morgue and in La Guaira.

Coordination

Minister for Habitat and Housing Paola Posani and Vice Minister Francisco Garcés met with the president of the College of Engineers of Venezuela, Enzo Betancourt, to coordinate a joint technical commission to conduct diagnoses and structural evaluations of buildings in the states affected by the recent earthquakes.

On Sunday, Acting President Rodríguez appointed Garcés head of the national commission to address this pressing issue.

On the same day, it was agreed that the Engineers Guild will serve as a coordinating body for the implementation of preliminary technical measurement tools, which will enable accurate damage assessment and the issuance of necessary recommendations to begin recovery work immediately.

(Últimas Noticias) by Lady Gomez with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF