Buenos Aires, Aug 24 (Prensa Latina) Members of indigenous communities in Argentina continue their demonstration in front of the Palace of Courts in Buenos Aires denouncing the violence and irregularities of the government of the province of Jujuy.

On July 25th, hundreds of members of the Atacama, Quechua, Humahuaca, Ocloya, and Guaraní peoples, among others, left the province in a march known as the “Malón de la Paz”.

On August 18, representatives of the Malón were received by President Alberto Fernández; an agreement was reached to create a commission to investigate what happened in Jujuy and guarantee the safety of the aboriginal peoples.

The participants in the protest participated in a mobilization in the center of the city on Wednesday, met with officials from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, and held an act in the vicinity of the National Congress.

The protesters condemn the violation of their rights and the use of force against those who opposed the policies of Governor Gerardo Morales and a reform of the Jujuy constitution.

The members of the Malón submitted a request to the Supreme Court of Justice demanding to be heard.

Organizations such as Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, the Peace and Justice Service, the Center for Legal and Social Studies, the Andes Group, and the National Aboriginal Pastoral Team supported the request.

