The Cuban president met this Sunday with his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob, during his official visit to Namibia, the last stop of his African tour.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel landed yesterday in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, after previously visiting Mozambique, Angola, and attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, held from August 22 to 24.

Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude to the Namibian government for consistently promoting in the African Union the adoption of resolutions against the blockade against Cuba, and for making its voice heard from the podium of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier in Mozambique, Díaz-Canel received the support and solidarity of Mozambicans against the blockade, and the Cuban leader also met with medical delegates who are collaborating with the Mozambican authorities.

As part of the tour, Díaz-Canel participated in the meeting of heads of state and governments of the BRICS group, which is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It was the first time Cuba was invited to participate in the summit dialogues of the five-nation group.

(HispanTV)

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.