Armies of Neighboring Countries are Not our Military Objectives: FARC-EP Clarifies Position on Apure

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) distanced itself from the attacks that have occurred in Apure state in recent weeks.

Through a communiqué read by [FARC guerrilla leader] Iván Márquez, the organization clarified that its battle is within Colombian territory.

Likewise, Márquez indicated that they respect the sovereignty of governments and peoples. “We do not charge taxes to any of the nationals of those countries, much less intervene in the management of their natural wealth,” he said.

Along the same lines, he pointed out that the events in the border area are “regrettable armed incidents between Colombian paramilitaries and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) in Venezuela.”

The document—signed by Oscar Montero, Jhon 40, Jesús Santrich, Morante, Nelson Robles, and Juan Carlos Pérez (border commandos), in addition to Walter Mendoza, Edison Romaña, Iván Alí, Roosevelt Ramírez, Nelson González, Daladier Cardona Cardona, Enrique Marulanda, and Iván Márquez, states that both nations must act “as one, as sea and wave” to achieve definitive independence.

It should be recalled that since March 21, the FANB has been deployed in Apure to guarantee the sovereignty of Venezuelan territory, faced with attempts by Colombian criminal paramilitary gangs to establish their drug trafficking operations across the border in Apure state, Venezuela.

