Arreaza Denies Alleged US Donation and Denounces Excesses Against Venezuela

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, rejected the statements made by US Ambassador to Venezuela who resides in Colombia, James “Jimmy” Story, regarding the latter’s claim that a donation of more than $1.2 billion was made by the US to Venezuela. Arreaza affirmed that what the US administration has actually done is impose illegal unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela, block Venezuelan resources, prevent financing, and seize Venezuelan assets and companies. All these measures gravely harm the Venezuelan people.

In a post on his Twitter account @jaarreaza, the Venezuelan foreign affairs minister replied to Story, “#Lies, have they really donated $1.2 billion to #Venezuela? To whom, when and where? What they have actually done is illegally block our resources, prevent us from receiving financing, from buying health supplies, they stole our companies and assets to create suffering and pain in our country.”

#Mentira ¿Le han donado a #Venezuela $1200 millones? ¿A quién, cuándo y dónde? Lo que sí han hecho es bloquear ilegalmente nuestros recursos, evitar que nos den financiamiento, que nos vendan insumos de salud, robar empresas y activos, para generar sufrimiento y dolor en el país https://t.co/yCKyCK4QG4 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 4, 2021

As is already well known, Venezuelan assets worth over $7 billion remain blocked in 40 international banks since 2014. Losses amounting to $130 billion in revenue suffered by the Venezuelan State have been documented in detail by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Sanctions, Alena Douhan, who will present her final report on the economic and human cost of the US and European blockade against Venezuela to the Human Rights Council (OHCHR) of the United Nations in September 2021.

”The economic and commercial blockade that the United States government has imposed on Venezuela limits the ability of the Venezuelan State to import basic goods such as food and medicine,” reported the UN Special Rapporteur. ”The hostile actions began long before Nicolás Maduro assumed the presidency of the Republic, and they have directly and gravely impacted the Venezuelan people.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the US blockade against Venezuela. Photo: AFP.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC