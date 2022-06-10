Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles Radonski has criticized the exaggerated anticipation and the blatantly exclusionary character of the primary election process being organized by the Venezuelan far right, and denounced the way this political sector is preparing itself for the presidential elections of 2024.

“The primaries must be an open presidential round,” said Capriles. “In other words, everyone who wants to participate in these primaries should have the right. Because in the end, who defines the filter, who decides? The Venezuelan people.”

In this regard, Capriles, a founding member of Primero Justicia party, opined that, instead of thinking about primary elections and presidential aspirations, his colleagues in the opposition should be busying themselves with working on social issues.

“Is it talking about primaries, right now, what people in the streets want?” he asked. “Is this going to become another mantra, as if the solution to the problem were that you have to hold primaries? Be careful, because once again we are working towards failure,” he warned, referring to the repeated failures of the Venezuelan opposition.

An exhausted opposition

Capriles also wanted to make his position clear regarding what he considers to be the imminent erosion of the one option the opposition could potentially take advantage of: the simple act of choosing a “unitary” candidate, so far in advance of the 2024 presidential elections.

However, for several weeks the so-called Unitary Platform, also known as G4, which brings together some of the anti-Chavismo factions, has stuck to its its decision to promote an internal election process for the selection of a candidate, who they hope will be able to represent all sectors of the right.

“The response to the crisis cannot be the primaries,” Capriles commented. “First, you have to reconnect with the people so that the issues that are important to you are also important to me. Anyone who wants to present their candidacy can do so, but, a candidacy way before the election is going to be exhausting.”

