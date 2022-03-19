Belarus Denounces Missile Launch from Ukraine

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has denounced that Ukraine has launched several Tochka-U tactical missiles targeting Belarusian territory.

Lukashenko stated that, since last week, “they [Ukraine] have launched at least two missiles directed towards Belarusian territory. Fortunately, we managed to shoot them down.”

According to Lukashenko, Ukraine’s purpose is to provoke. He assured that Belarus will not respond at present, and when it does, it will be through diplomatic channels.

During an interview, Lukashenko confirmed that his country is not participating in the military operation undertaken by Russia in Ukraine.

He affirmed that there are no Belarusian troops in Ukraine, and stressed that the West will not be able to bring Belarus into the conflict.

Despite the Belarusian government’s neutral position, the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on the country, claiming that it is aiding Russia’s military operation in defense of the peoples of the two self-proclaimed republics in the Donbas.

Lukashenko decried that Ukraine had not only planned to “attack the Donbas, but it was also preparing an attack on Belarus.”

Moscow has also denounced the presence of US-funded biological weapons development laboratories in Ukrainian territory.

