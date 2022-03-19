US Military Presence in Europe Increases

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US military presence in Europe has increased, which highlights a buildup of US forces in the continent not seen since the end of the Cold War.

According to the website Stars and Stripes, the US has currently 100,000 troops stationed in Europe, the highest since 2005. Troop numbers have soared since US President Biden ordered more deployments after February 24, when Russia started its special military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. In January, the numbers of US soldiers in Europe was 80,000.

The largest number of US military personnel is in Germany; however, the US military command wants to station more forces further to the east. A meeting has been organized in Brussels between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other NATO military heads, to discuss the strengthening of the so-called “eastern flank.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the members of the Alliance must be prepared for a “major increase” in military spending. He also said that the bloc is considering an increase in naval and air deployment, as well as cyber defense.

Currently, the US has some of its military personnel stationed in many countries bordering with Russia and Ukraine. Poland hosts 10,000 US soldiers, Romania hosts 2,400, while other Baltic countries, such as Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania host 2,500.

Is the US rethinking its military presence in Europe in preparation for participating in the war in Ukraine?

Photo: Reuters

