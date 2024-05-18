May 18, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the announcement of his presidential campaign staff in the Hotel Humboldt, Caracas, Friday, May 17, 2024. Photo: X/@NicolasMaduro.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the announcement of his presidential campaign staff in the Hotel Humboldt, Caracas, Friday, May 17, 2024. Photo: X/@NicolasMaduro.

Translate »