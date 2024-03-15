The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, has met with the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, to discuss the 2030 Agenda of the regional bloc.

At the meeting this Monday, March 11, which took place after the International Seminar “New regional financial architecture: challenges for better integration in a world of changes,” held in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, both authorities agreed on the importance of strengthening unity and integration to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Next, the ALBA-TCP top official held a friendly meeting with the Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa, with whom he also spoke about the bloc’s 2030 Agenda and how to strengthen the Alliance.

Reboost integration

Arreaza noted during the Seminar that the ALBA-TCP 2030 Agenda and the new economic horizon seek to build a dynamic, complementary, and fair trade mechanism between member countries.

The ALBA-TCP, according to the 2030 Agenda, addresses four lines of work: economic, social, political, and cultural, to strengthen and reinvigorate the Alliance.

This ALBA-TCP 2030 Agenda covers a wide range of topics, including the integrated development of communications and transportation, the promotion of investment of Latin American capital, energy integration, and respect for the environment, among others.

It also discusses the potential for the revitalization of Petrocaribe, the expansion of the ALBA Bank, strengthening and expanding air and maritime connections, and the promotion of tourism alliances in the region.

(RedRadioVE) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

