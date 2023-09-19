According to the new book by Spanish author Javier Moro, Nos quieren muertos, Sara de la Lastra Bécker, the wife of former Spanish ambassador to Venezuela Jesús Silva, transported Leopoldo López out of the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas in the rear cargo area of her SUV. She took López from the residence of the Spanish ambassador to a undisclosed location in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas.

Ambassador Jesús Silva, who was in Venezuela between 2017 and 2020, has steadfastly denied his participation in the flight of the fugitive from Venezuelan justice. However, the book, which aims to elevate the discredited far-right politician López to a mythical status, states the following:

“On October 26, 2020, after a year at the embassy, Leopoldo came out hiding in the trunk of a car, the SUV of Sara, the ambassador’s wife, driven by herself. She greeted the guards with her bright smile and they let her pass without a problem. The car made a short trip to Los Palos Grandes, where it left its peculiar passenger in the street next to another car.”

The confession describes how López’s false documentation was already prepared. He left the country under the name of Eduardo Galleti, identity card 13833928, born August 19, 1982, lawyer and married. A false identity was constructed that included a profession and family ties.

The ambassador’s relationship with the Venezuelan government was problematic. On January 25, 2018, he was declared persona non grata and expelled from the country. He returned to Caracas in April of that year and, on April 30, 2019, after a failed coup d’état led by López and Juan Guaidó, he welcomed Leopoldo López at the Embassy Residence as a “guest,” a euphemism for asylum.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

