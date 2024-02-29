Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The signing of the proposed electoral schedule for Venezuela’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections has taken place at the National Assembly (AN). This proposed schedule, which includes 25 possible election dates as proposed by various organizations, is now to be delivered to and deliberated by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, announced this to the press this Wednesday, February 28, following a meeting of the board of directors of the AN, which involved a broad representation of opposition political forces that participated in the building of the final document, including the proposals of the far-right political forces belonging to the Unitary Platform.

Rodríguez highlighted the fact that nine rounds of dialogue were carried out with the different sectors that make life in Venezuela, including academics, businessmen, religious people, workers, students, politicians, agriculturists, and numerous others. Six drafts were required to have the final document agreed upon, after evaluating 500 proposals across over 150 working meetings.

“The document contains all the electoral guarantees,” he explained, “including proposals that range from extensive audits, audits of the electoral registry, the electoral system, the electoral material, the voting machines, zero minutes at the beginning of the election, hot audits during the process, and audits including the manual verification of 55% of the ballots.”

The key elements of the proposals are:

General principles for the presidential election.

Electoral Guarantees for everyone.

Equality of participation in the media (including social media platforms).

Opening of electoral registration for young people.

Regarding the media exposure equality section, it is encouraged that all candidates will have access to traditional media, and “that regardless of the size of an electoral party, we can all participate on equal terms, and that the state helps so that by all means the candidates sit on equal terms.” It also includes a provision to require a similar balance on social media platforms.

Jorge Rodríguez confirmed that these proposals will be taken to the CNE, which is the only entity that will be able to define the electoral schedule, adding that the final document included all the dates proposed by the different political sectors. “We make the proposals, but the CNE is the only institution qualified to initiate electoral events,” the parliamentarian pointed out.

He said that during the conversations, a proposal also came out to maintain that space for exchange, to be able to address other issues in the country, such as the economy and workers. He explained that this will thus be a base document that will allow for further progress on other proposals and agreements.

“I want to thank you for the effort, the work, the breadth, and the courage that led you to seek formulas for convergence,” added Rodríguez. “It is always easier to fight, to destroy, but what is complex is finding formulas for confluence from difference, which is what allows us to grow.”

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also celebrated the signing of the agreement from Lara state, where he led a conference dedicated to the productive economy. The head of state reiterated that this year in Venezuela, no matter what, there will be presidential elections. “Rain, shine, or lightning, the people of Venezuela will come out to elect their president of the republic freely,” he said.

“After almost a month of inclusive, interactive dialogue, between all the political, partisan, social, economic, cultural, intellectual, academic, and religious sectors of the country,” he added, “today they signed a very comprehensive document in the National Assembly, which includes the best of the dialogues and agreements already signed in the past, in México, in Barbados. It has been exemplary work!”

