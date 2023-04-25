The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, spoke about Juan Guaidó’s illegal getaway to Colombia, noting that Guaidó “had to flee because his party took away his candidacy.”

This Monday morning, Guaidó declared that he would participate in The International Conference on Venezuela, a meeting convened by President Gustavo Petro in Colombia to contribute to the reactivation of dialogue in Venezuela. Under this pretext, the former member of parliament left Venezuela illegally.

However, the Colombian Foreign Ministry denied having invited Guaidó, and confirmed that he could not participate in the meeting.

On this issue, Cabello said that he had already anticipated that Guaidó would seek a way out, since his party, Popular Will, had withdrawn their support for his presidential candidacy: “The truth is that Popular Will took away his candidacy and he had to try to leave the country. We will see what he will say from outside… This is the fate of those who play with the hope of the people.”

Este #24Abril fue inaugurada la Casa del PSUV, en Caracas. Este acto estuvo liderado por el primer vicepresidente de la tolda roja, @dcabellor#ALBAEsNuestramerica pic.twitter.com/fXz6c74q3U — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) April 24, 2023

Cabello shared this information during the PSUV’s weekly press conference, during which the party inaugurated a new headquarters that will function as a space for political debate and the organization of Venezuelans.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

