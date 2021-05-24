Canadian Media Launches Sinophobic Anti-China Campaign, Amid Years of Attacks on Chinese-Canadian Institutions

“The member specified that they did not suspect all of the pro-mainland rally goers of being CCP agents, but said there is an expectation for Chinese-Canadians to attend on behalf of the mainland’s interests.”

In the most recent article, Somos is continuing her proud habit of allowing blatantly sinophobic claims to be spread without evidence. She allows Executive Director of Community Family Services Ontario Anna V. Wong and Carolyn Bartholomew, chair of the U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission, to claim that Canada’s research institutions are also being “infiltrated by China.” Who needs any evidence when you want to spread smears about debunked genocide claims and societal infiltration of Canada, that lead directly to hate crimes against Asian Canadians, in the middle of Yellow Peril 2.0?

These articles led for calls to “expel CCP operatives” and “remove and deport every ‘CCP’ from Canada.”

Intimidation and fearmongering around “infiltration” and the white supremacist logics of technology theft under the guise of “journalism” by the Globe & Mail led the University of Alberta to cut off future research ties with China.

Yet this type of attack is one that has not appeared out of nowhere. Chinese-Canadian institutions have been targeted for years, with little pushback from much of the Canadian left.

Attacks on Confucius Institutes

The presence of Confucius Institute(s) in the US, Canada around the world is a cultural exchange program which allows students to learn about Chinese culture, and offers training for Mandarin. These institutes were introduced at the request of foreign governments, whose educational institutes partnered with the Confucius Institute located in Beijing.

Confucius Institutes also come under attack in Somos’ evidence free hatchet job on China and any institutions connected to the country. The article contains the absolutely false claims that Confucius Institutes are “an extension of the propaganda wing of the CCP” and are used to “control Chinese students” and scholars.”

The CIs in Canada have been under attack from the state and intelligence community for years.

McMaster University had shuttered a Confucius Institute on campus in 2013, due to the institute’s refusal to allow Sonia Zhao, a former instructor, to practice Falun Gong, the spiritual discipline and anti-science cult which owns far-right outlet Epoch Times.

These attacks began in earnest in February 2013, when Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and National Defense Canada released a farcical report titled “the security dimensions of an influential China”, which attacked the institutes as a supposed tool of the Chinese government.

Back in 2014, CSIS visited a Confucius Institute located in Quebec’s Dawson College based on unsubstantiated allegations of the institutes being “used as spy satellite offices by China”.

In October 2014, the Toronto District School Board voted to end a partnership with the Confucius Institute, which had only been signed in April of this year. This came after a campaign to demonize the institute, which led to a protest in front of TDSB offices in May 2014.

Coquitlam School District Confucius Institute seems to have been shut down in 2016. British Columbia Institute of Technology CI seems to have been shut down in 2019, after a sinophobic Vancover Sun columnist contacted the school about the CI. Brock University CI winded up operations in May 2020.

Cardy targets the CIs

Former National Democratic Institute regime change operative and NDP provincial leader in New Brunswick from 2011 to 2017, Domenic Cardy, was at the centre of the demonization of this institution in Canada. Cardy worked for years during the 2000s in Nepal to prevent democratic elections which would’ve seen Maoists take power.

When this failed, the NDI and Cardy fearmongered about a “flawed election process”. They worked alongside political power figures to delay elections until 2008. The NDI was training local leaders, actively seeking to supress Maoist support in the hillsides, and pressuring mainstream political parties to join in a firm anti-Maoist election coalition. While the election drew nearer, the NDI continually worked to assist the other political parties.

After leading the NDP for years, Cardy switched parties, becoming the Conservative government’s education minister in 2018.

In early 2019, Cardy made his determination to get rid of the province’s Confucius Institutes clear, with CBC News quoting him as stating that these institutes are “Chinese propaganda that prevented discussion of topics that cast China in a bad light”. In August 2019, the plan to shut down the Confucius institutes was revealed.

The announcement stated that these institutes would not fully shut down, but would be cut down as much as possible within the limits of the contract with China. The program was scrapped in kindergarten to Grade 8, while CBC News revealed that “Mandarin language training, but not its offerings on Chinese culture, will continue as an elective subject at eight high schools until 2022.”

CSSA & the “Strategic Competition Act”

Only a month later, the McMaster Chinese Students & Scholars Association was the victim of rampant Sinophobia and the weaponized Uyghur dissident community in Canada. Unproven claims of collusion between the McMaster CSSA and the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, to disrupt “Uyghur rights” activist Rukiye Turdush’s talk in February 2019. Turdish works as a researcher at the Uyghur Researcher Institute, which has its main office located in Turkey. The URI is an affiliate of the NED backed regime change organization, World Uyghur Congress, which has received $1.2 million in funding since 2016 alone. URI’s president, Dr. Erkin Ekrem is the vice-president of the WUC.

The CSSA says that it mentioned the talk to the Chinese consulate only after the event.

These claims were enough to lead Student Representative Assembly member Simranjeet Singh to go on a rant in which he claimed that “the CSSA is just as — if not more — dangerous” than the Dominion Society, a group which has possible connections with white supremacist groups in Canada. Singh made the dangerous comparison of a Chinese-Canadian university group protesting smears against a country, to a group allegedly connected to white supremacy.

In September 2019, the McMaster university student union made that decision to decertify the university’s CSSA, and strip it of its official club status.

Things are likely to continue to get even worse if firm action is not taken. The US Senate passed the “Strategic Competition Act” which provides $300 million per year for anti-China media initiatives, in addition to the US government funded outlets Coda Story and Radio Free Asia. Writer Tom Fowdy described the initiatives as:

“an openly described effort to spread information on the “negative impact” of China’s $1 trillion-plus Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in participating countries, “anti-Chinese influence” programs, a scheme to “train journalists” with the goal of countering Beijing, and millions more in funding for Radio Free Asia to expand its coverage in the specified languages of Mandarin, Cantonese, Tibetan and Uighur.”

Meanwhile a prominent new Canadian media outlet, the Breach, has a columnist in Azeezah Kanji who works closely with NED funded Uyghur Rights Action Project, while Canadian Dimension recently released an article pushing the “Neither Beijing nor Washington” line, while Briarpatch recently released an “Anti-Campist” article which was determined to counter “state capitalist apologia” and demonize anyone who refuses to demonize China. Many in supposedly left-wing Canadian media outlets seem determined to make this American fund have no need to invest in Canada at all.

At a time when Sinophobia is rising, and smears against China continue to be pushed relentlessly, it is time for the Canadian left to stop being dupes for cold war propaganda. The time is now to break away from support of imperialism, once and for all. If things don’t change, many on the left will end up being key figures in manufacturing consent for a war on China.