June 10, 2022
Educational conference on April 9th which was part of an ongoing effort to expose AFL-CIO connection to U.S. imperialism in South America.  Source: Photo courtesy of Thomas O’Rourke.

Educational conference on April 9th which was part of an ongoing effort to expose AFL-CIO connection to U.S. imperialism in South America.  Source: Photo courtesy of Thomas O’Rourke.