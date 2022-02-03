Caracas Mobilization will Commemorate Venezuelan Rebellion of February 4, 1992

On the 30th anniversary of the uprising of young officers led by Hugo Chávez and the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement-200 on February 4, 1992, a gathering of Chavistas will be held this Friday in Caracas.

The governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez, commented that the mobilization will also serve to remind Venezuelans of the reason for that uprising, and encourage Venezuelan youth to remember the rebellion as a social struggle.

RELATED CONTENT: PSUV Calls for a Mobilization to Celebrate 28th Anniversary of February 4 Rebellion

Caracas se moviliza para conmemorar Rebelión del 4Fhttps://t.co/vgKlX675Gi — Agencia Venezuela News (@Agencia_VN) February 2, 2022

“It was a rebellion of the young military officers against the Punto Fijo pact, against capitalism and imperialism,” Rodríguez said. The 4F rebellion targeted the neoliberal regime of former president Carlos Andrés Perez, a notorious human rights violator, particularly during the 1989 Caracazo tragedy.

RELATED CONTENT: February 27 (27F) Seen by the “Post Millennials”

The demonstration will reaffirm Venezuelans’ commitment to build the free homeland that Hugo Chávez Frías dreamed of, Rodríguez said.

More details will be provided about the mobilization via press releases, said Rodríguez.

Featured image: PSUV leader and governor of Miranda state, Hector Rodriguez next to a poster with the image of Hugo Chávez. File photo by Twitter/@PartidoPSUV.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.