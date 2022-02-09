Carlos ‘El Koki’ Revette Killed During Confrontation with Police in Aragua

This Tuesday, February 8, Venezuela’s infamous crime kingpin Carlos Luis Revette, better known as “El Koki,” was killed during Operation Indio Guaicaipuro 2, which began last Sunday in the state of Aragua. The news was reported by the Minister for the Interior Remigio Ceballos, who explained that Revette died after sustaining injuries in a confrontation with police forces.

He added that the security forces continue the search for his accomplices in the area.

Se mantiene activa la Operación Indio Guaicaipuro II 2022, en Edo Aragua, con nuevas detenciones y tras enfrentamiento armado contra las fuerzas policiales, resultó abatido Alias el KoKi, Carlos Luis Revette CIV 14.388.022, seguimos tras la búsqueda de sus cómplices. pic.twitter.com/URBst5KedM — @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) February 8, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Cota 905 Terrorists El Coqui, El Vampi & Garbis Hiding in Cúcuta, Colombia

Journalists specialized in crime such as Eligio Rojas have also reported the death of “Negrín” and of Carlos Enrique Gómez Rodríguez, alias “Conejo,” although these facts have not been confirmed in official channels. The operation was carried out in the El Béisbol, La Arenera, El Conde, and Quebrada Seca sectors of Aragua state. Shortly after issuing his statements, Rojas corrected himself and reported that law enforcement agents are still searching for El Conejo.

Ojo: Persiguen al Conejo, quien se había separado de El Coqui en su plan de huida. La mañana de este martes se informó extraoficialmente sobre su muerte, pero el ministro Ceballos Ichaso solo confirmó el fallecimiento del Coqui en medio del Operativo. https://t.co/N9HC7lKJr4 — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) February 8, 2022

Last Sunday, Ceballos indicated that the security forces of the Venezuelan State were carrying out an operation against criminal gangs in the Tejerías area in Aragua state. Operation Guaicaipuro 2 aimed to root out criminal groups engaged in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, contract killings, robbery, and homicide.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: Cota 905 and the Role of Armed Groups in the Hybrid War

Members of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigation Service Corps (CICPC), among others, participated in the deployment to capture these notorious criminals. According to some crime journalists, El Koki had recently signed an alliance with El Conejo for joint control over the Tejerias-Los Teques axis, in Miranda state, in an attempt to regain control of Cota 905 in Caracas. El Koki and his gang were expelled from Cota 905 by Venezuelan law enforcement agencies in 2021 after violent confrontations and exchanges of gunfire.

El General Oscar Moreno Dir,De la Policía Nacional de Colombia en Norte de Santander,ha declarado durante meses que los integrantes de la ex banda de la Cota 905 estarían en Cúcuta. Me pregunto:Sería para despistar a las autoridades en Vzla🇻🇪❓OjO Un Gral no declara sin permiso🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zhN1WcSci7 — Daniel Quintero 🆗 (@dquinterotv10) February 6, 2022

Surprisingly, days after the incidents in Caracas that allowed Venezuelan police forces to regain control of the area under siege by El Koki, Colombian authorities claimed they had intelligence information indicating El Koki’s presence in Cúcuta, Colombia. Colombian General Oscar Moreno from the Colombian Police issued a statement informing the press and public about the alleged presence of El Koki in Colombia.

Daniel Quintero, a Venezuelan journalist specialized in crime, security, and defense wondered, through his Twitter account, why the Colombian general spread this claim, and repeated it for several months. “Maybe it was to throw off Venezuelan authorities,” wrote Quintero. “A general does not organize press conferences without authorization from above.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister for the Interior General Remigio Ceballos escorted by special police agents while personally supervising search operations to capture El Koki and El Conejo in Aragua state, near Tejerias. Photo: MPPRIJP.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.