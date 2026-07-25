Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and anti-Chavista former Deputy Dinorah Figuera meet in Caracas, July 14, 2026. Photo: Telegram/JorgeRodriguezPsuv.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and anti-Chavista former Deputy Dinorah Figuera meet in Caracas, July 14, 2026. Photo: Telegram/JorgeRodriguezPsuv.