Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Wednesday, Venezuela received a technical mission from the Zionist entity of “Israel,” allegedly consisting of experts in structural engineering and applied sciences who will join the evaluation of infrastructure affected by the recent earthquakes, Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported on social media.

One day after the double earthquake that struck north-central Venezuela, devastating Caracas and La Guaira, authorities from the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv announced the possibility of sending a “humanitarian delegation” to the country.

#TeamGenocide is on the ground in Venezuela. It's beyond sickening that these genocidal monsters get to take advantage of a devastating disaster to score PR points, not to mention further expand their murderous agenda way beyond occupied Palestine https://t.co/5YKA2N5RUJ — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) July 1, 2026

Pointing to the bloody track record of “Israel” in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, comparable to or worse than the natural disaster affecting Venezuela, Orinoco Tribune wrote on social media: “We don’t need fake solidarity and alleged humanitarian assistance from the genocidal ‘Israeli’ regime. Keep your Mossad agents out of Venezuela!”

Israeli Ambassador Yoed Magen, who grew up in Venezuela, is leading the advance team on behalf of the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry. The Zionist entity’s military forces reported that the remainder of the aid delegation will arrive in Venezuela in the upcoming days.

However, many analysts agree that the Zionist presence in Venezuela may conceal geopolitical interests and must be closely monitored by Venezuelan authorities. Their presence directly contradicts the values of peace and respect for human rights cherished by the Bolivarian Revolution.

Condemning the Zionist presence, Venezuelanalysis.com wrote on social media: “#TeamGenocide is on the ground in Venezuela. It’s beyond sickening that these genocidal monsters get to take advantage of a devastating disaster to score PR points, not to mention further expand their murderous agenda way beyond occupied Palestine.”

Meetings between the Zionist “aid delegation” and Venezuelan housing and infrastructure authorities were reported on Friday, sparking further condemnation among Chavistas.

Hindu Anderi, one of the most prominent figures of Palestinian solidarity in Venezuela, wrote the following regarding the Zionist presence: “Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran come to mind when I see these people on my sacred soil which is bleeding. An earthquake will not erase a genocide. Free Palestine!”

Anderi’s post, which contained no hate speech but simply expressed disgust over the presence of genocidal “Israeli” forces in Venezuela, was partially restricted by X. The social media platform frequently amplifies “Israeli” warmongering and Zionist actions despite claiming to be a bastion of “free speech.”

Recognition of international volunteers

In contrast, on Thursday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez recognized rescue teams from Italy and Switzerland for their participation in recovery efforts in La Guaira state. During the ceremony, a private letter addressed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was handed to the Italian ambassador in Caracas, who attended the event.

The international teams were honored with the Heroes of Venezuela medal for their outstanding and courageous participation in search, rescue, and recovery operations. The Canine Heroes of Venezuela award was also presented to the teams’ rescue dogs for their tireless and vital work following the tragedy, which has left a heartbreaking toll of more than 2,500 dead.

The leader of the Swiss rescue team, Sebastian Eugster, expressed gratitude to the Venezuelan authorities for the daily logistical and operational support. He reported that while this initial team is returning home, another specialized group will arrive later, ensuring a continuous Swiss presence to support the ongoing emergency response.

Also on Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil and Defense Minister Gustavo González López presented awards to German volunteers in recognition of their arduous work.

The Heroes of Venezuela medal was awarded to the head of the German humanitarian mission, Peter Banks, and the head of operations, Sebastian Swan. Additionally, a formal decoration and an accompanying letter were designated for the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

The Venezuelan government also awarded medals to the mission’s rescue dogs, whose sense of smell and determination served as a beacon of hope for countless Venezuelan families.

“On behalf of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, we wanted to offer this small tribute of gratitude from the government and people of Venezuela for the immense effort you have dedicated over these last few days,” the foreign minister stated.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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