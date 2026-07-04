Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez accompanied by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during a press conference with international correspondents on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez accompanied by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during a press conference with international correspondents on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.