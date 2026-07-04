During an international press conference at La Carlota Airport in Caracas on Thursday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez stated that, following the two earthquakes that struck north-central Venezuela last week, targeted media campaigns were launched to manufacture chaos and hinder ongoing search-and-rescue efforts.

Reflecting on the disaster, Rodríguez noted that the events of June 24 constituted “a natural tragedy of a scale we never imagined, even though we knew a seismic event could occur in our country.”

Providing an official update on the casualties, she reported that the confirmed death toll has risen to 2,595, with more than 12,000 injured. Additionally, 189 buildings have completely collapsed. Rodríguez highlighted that emergency teams have successfully rescued 6,462 people alive from the debris.

She explained that, towards the end of 2025, the Venezuelan populace had been actively training and preparing for potential seismic activity, including a comprehensive simulation drill conducted in La Guaira state.

“The first media narrative crafted was ‘everyone go down to La Guaira!’—an intentional effort to create chaos and impede search and rescue efforts,” Rodríguez stated. She added that while some citizens traveled to the coast out of justifiable, humane concern for family members, friends, or coworkers, specialized “media laboratories” deliberately weaponized people’s movements. She further claimed that the government has successfully identified the source of this coordinated media campaign.

Immediate state response

The acting president emphasized that the Venezuelan state mobilized to assist affected communities immediately after the double earthquakes. “The first thing we did, just hours after the event, was to issue a decree creating a general staff to address this emergency amid a natural disaster, as stipulated by the laws of the Republic,” she noted.

Rodríguez reported that the Civil Protection and Public Emergency systems were deployed instantly, a single unified authority was appointed to oversee the crisis, and search-and-rescue operations began without delay.

She reiterated that authorities did not wait even a single day to act, though she acknowledged the realities on the ground: “Obviously, at the sites where buildings collapsed, the first people to arrive are the survivors of the collapse themselves—family members, neighbors, and community members.”

Rodríguez highlighted the swift establishment of an air bridge to transport specialized rescuers and volunteers from across the country to La Guaira state, which was officially declared a disaster zone within hours of the disaster. “With the immediate information we had, we knew we were facing a major natural disaster and that La Guaira had become a disaster zone,” she added.

The initial response was marked by the immediate deployment of 4,000 civilian and military personnel to the worst-hit areas, a force that expanded to 14,000 by the following day. “Today, in La Guaira state, there are more than 19,000 civilian and military personnel. The day after the quakes, the state was militarized to restrict access and allow search and rescue specialists to carry out their vital work,” she explained.

Rodríguez criticized international news outlets for questioning the decision to militarize access to the disaster zones. She noted that these reports omitted the fact that securing a disaster zone is standard international operating procedure during major catastrophes. The measure was also specifically requested by several international rescue brigades that were unable to operate due to severe traffic jams in La Guaira following the initial seismic activity.

Global solidarity: 147 countries offer aid

Rodríguez expressed profound gratitude to the international teams that have mobilized to support Venezuela during this crisis. She shared that within the first 24 hours following the tragedy, she received direct calls from 72 heads of state and government offering assistance. “I told them all that our primary objective is to save lives. We need rescuers, please, without conditions.”

She extended specific thanks to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and US President Donald Trump, as well as the officials of Spain, Qatar, El Salvador, Italy, and Portugal, among other governments that have dispatched emergency aid.

“Look: 147 countries have expressed solidarity with Venezuela. I thank them on behalf of our people and the Venezuelan state. I deeply appreciate all expressions of support and solidarity,” she emphasized. Of the nations offering support, 34 are from the Americas, 43 from Asia, 19 from Africa, 46 from Europe, and three from Oceania, alongside 31 international and multilateral organizations.

She also thanked international artists, including Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who sent humanitarian aid, and acknowledged the various displays of solidarity taking place globally, including tributes at the World Cup.

The press conference was also attended by Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez; Minister for Politics, Citizen Security and Peace Diosdado Cabello; and Communication and Information Minister Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, among other high-ranking officials.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF