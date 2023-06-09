June 9, 2023
Yu Bo (L), charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina inaugurate the opening of the Chinese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 5, 2023. Photo: Xinhua.

Yu Bo (L), charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina inaugurate the opening of the Chinese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 5, 2023. Photo: Xinhua.