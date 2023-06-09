The People’s Republic of China officially inaugurated its embassy in the Republic of Honduras on Monday after the establishment of diplomatic ties between them on March 26.

Yu Bo, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, said at the inauguration ceremony that Honduras seized the historic opportunity to make the important decision to recognize the one-China principle.

With this decision, Honduras became the 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with China, which China highly appreciates, Yu said.

“The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a widely recognized norm of international relations,” he said.

Less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, the two countries have accelerated coordination and cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, education and media, Yu said.