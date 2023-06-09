The People’s Republic of China officially inaugurated its embassy in the Republic of Honduras on Monday after the establishment of diplomatic ties between them on March 26.
Yu Bo, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, said at the inauguration ceremony that Honduras seized the historic opportunity to make the important decision to recognize the one-China principle.
With this decision, Honduras became the 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with China, which China highly appreciates, Yu said.
“The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a widely recognized norm of international relations,” he said.
Less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, the two countries have accelerated coordination and cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, education and media, Yu said.
The Chinese embassy will do its best to fulfill the responsibility of being the window that opens relations between the two countries, the bridge that deepens bilateral cooperation and the link that connects the two peoples, he said.
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, who jointly inaugurated the embassy, emphasized that the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China was an independent choice made by Honduras. He said the decision diversifies Honduras’ international relations, aligning it with most countries that recognize the one-China principle.
Firmly abiding by the one-China principle, Honduras looks forward to jointly promoting trade cooperation with China to improve infrastructure, contribute to the well-being of the Honduran people and foster social prosperity, said Reina.
Nearly 200 people attended the inauguration ceremony, including Honduran Second Vice President Doris Gutierrez, other Honduran government officials and parliamentary representatives, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Honduras, as well as representatives from Chinese institutions, companies and communities in the Central American country.
(CGTN)
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/June 6, 2023
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)