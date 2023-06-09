June 9, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File photo.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) is welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 8, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File photo.