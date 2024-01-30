On Monday, China urged the effective application of the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli entity against defenseless Palestinian civilians. The ICJ ruling requires the Israeli colony to take immediate measures to halt its genocidal actions.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said that the ruling, ratified almost unanimously by the ICJ judges, responds to the widespread concern of the international community to protect civilians, de-escalate the threat of an expanding war, and ease the humanitarian crisis.

China condemns attacks on Palestinian civilians

China’s position on the Palestinian issue is consistent and clear, Wang said: the country condemns all acts against the civilian population and opposes measures that violate international law.

The definitive answer to the Palestinian question lies in compliance with the two-state solution, said Wang, which could bring a comprehensive, fair, and lasting solution to the problem.

Attacks continue

Despite the ruling of the international court, indiscriminate attacks, bombing, and killings of civilian populations by Israeli occupation forces continue.

A report issued on Sunday indicated that at least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured since last October as a result of the constant attacks and bombings perpetrated by the Israeli occupation entity in the Gaza Strip and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories. Most of the casualties are children and women.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

