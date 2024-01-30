Members of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) are pleased that Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice has ratified the disqualification of far-right politician María Corina Machado, said the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello. The disqualification will continue to prevent Machado from holding public office.

During the party’s weekly press conference on Monday, January 29, Cabello said that the decision of the country’s highest court resolves for the opposition “a problem they had internally.”

“These PUD are outstandingly hypocritical,” said Cabello. “They are celebrating, they are happy, because justice is acting and is taking away a problem that they have. Let them solve their political problem, the TSJ is solving the judicial problem.”

The PSUV leader criticized those representatives of the extreme right who, in the past, reneged on the Barbados Agreement, but now want to use it as an argument to remove their disqualification from participating in politics due to the crimes they committed against their homeland.

“They refused dialogue,” said Cabello. “They did not recognize President Nicolás Maduro, and now they want to sit down with him. So, life is a party. These are the same ones who plan coups d’état. They have always believed that the Barbados Agreement was, for us, a capitulation. How many times have we said that we are not going to capitulate? We are not going to capitulate to anyone.”

He highlighted that the United States government has not fulfilled any of the commitments it agreed to, which is why “the agreements are mortally wounded.” Imperialism likes to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, noted Cabello, and those who do not submit to its dictates are subjected to threats and, in some cases, to interventionist actions and attacks.

“They have done everything to us,” said Cabello. “What else can they do to us, drop a bomb on us, invade us? They know that this would carry a very high cost for them.”

Desecration of Hugo Chávez’s burial site

Cabello denounced the opposition for planning to remove the mortal remains of the Supreme Commander, Hugo Chávez, from the Mountain Barracks, his burial place in Caracas. It was revealed that this was among the terrorist plans hatched by the coup plotters.

“They say that they would remove Commander Chávez from the mountain barracks because, according to them, he does nothing there… They are wrong. From there, he watches over us, advises and protects us,” Cabello said during the PSUV weekly press conference.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

