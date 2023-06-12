June 12, 2023
Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana elects Luisa Gonzalez as candidate for presidency at a massive event in Portoviejo, Manabí in Ecuador. Photo: Prensa Latina.

Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana elects Luisa Gonzalez as candidate for presidency at a massive event in Portoviejo, Manabí in Ecuador. Photo: Prensa Latina.