Citizen Revolution Movement (Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana) elected Luisa Gonzalez as candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, accompanied by Andres Arauz as vice-president.

In a massive event held in the city of Portoviejo, in the province of Manabí, the president of the movement, Marcela Aguiñaga, announced that Jorge Glas Espinel would be the candidate for the presidency of the Republic, but he declined in favor of Luisa González.

The National Assembly of the Citizen Revolution Movement approved the pair for the 2023 elections.

🔴 #ÚltimaHora | Luisa González (Presidencia) y Andrés Arauz (Vicepresidencia) son el binomio de la Revolución Ciudadana para los comicios adelantados de 2023. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/yu66tepzKq — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) June 10, 2023

Jorge Glas will be the campaign manager for the early elections, of which the first round will be August 20, 2023.

The deadline for political organizations to carry out primaries or internal democratic processes was extended from June 7 to 10, 2023, and they have until June 13 to register their candidates for the upcoming elections.

The event was attended by representatives of the movement, such as former Assembly Member Viviana Veloz, who promoted the political trial against current President Guillermo Lasso.

During the event, one of the participants shouted: “Let Rafael Correa return.”

The Movimiento Renace, led by former Olympic athlete Jefferson Perez, announced its support to the Citizen Revolution for the early elections of August 20, 2023.

“After a process of internal deliberation the Movimiento Ciudadano Renace has made the decision to support the Citizen Revolution Movement in the upcoming elections,” reads the statement of Movimiento Renace, which identifies itself as center-left.

Additional information on candidates

The president of Citizen Revolution, Luisa Magdalena González Alcívar, graduated as a lawyer from the International University of Ecuador. She holds a master’s degree in Senior Management from the Institute of National High Studies and in International Economics and Development from the Complutense University of Madrid.

She was an assembly member of the Union for Hope (Unión por la Esperanza) for Manabí, from 2021 until Lasso, being fearful of the outcome of the impeachment trial, applied the “death cross” and dissolved the Parliament.

She has been part of the Ecuadorian public administration since 2016, when she served as undersecretary general of Public Administration. The following year she was appointed advisor at the Post Office of Ecuador, consul general of Ecuador in Alicante, Spain, and secretary general of the Superintendency of Companies, Securities, and Insurance.

Local corporate media observed that “in the National Assembly, González was recognized as one of Correa’s staunchest defenders.”

Citizen Revolution’s vice-presidential candidate Andrés David Arauz Galarza was a candidate for the Ecuadorian Presidency during the 2021 elections, together with journalist and engineer Carlos Rabascall. They won the first round, but were overtaken by Lasso in the runoff.

He holds a degree in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Michigan, USA, a master’s degree in Development Economics from FLASCO Ecuador and is a doctoral candidate in Financial Economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Between 2015 and 2017 he served as coordinating minister of Knowledge and Human Talent. He was in charge of the portfolio of Culture and Heritage in 2017. He is a member of the Advisory Council of Progressive International, founded in 2020.

(teleSUR) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD/BLA

