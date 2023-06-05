Rafael Correa denounced the judicial persecution taking place today against the Citizen Revolution at the gates of the early general elections.

The former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa (2007-2017), listed the pretexts under which personalities of his political force, such as former Vice President Jorge Glas, have been taken to court or placed behind bars.

In this respect, he mentioned on his social networks how the attorney general, Diana Salazar, reactivated the already-declared-void Singue case against Glas, about irregularities in an oil contract, and another process of alleged embezzlement in a road project.

“The pressures are enormous,” said Correa, “to end them, they destroyed the homeland.”

He pointed out that there have been six years of actions to neutralize him and eliminate Correaism regardless of the truth, or any regard for human rights, freedom or the possibility of living in the country.

For this they have used all the power of the state, the corrupt media and journalists and the economic power, said the leader of the Citizen Revolution (CR).

He called upon Ecuadorians to go to the polls next August 20 and take advantage of the opportunity to put an end to the state of terror, which has been brought about by a government that’s in the hands of the mafias, which does not fight delinquency or organized crime as they have infiltrated among them.

Currently, there is much anticipation to find out who will be the candidates of the CR presidency and vice presidency.

It seems likely that the movement, considered the strongest nationally, will repeat one of the candidates from the 2021 presidential elections, Andres Arauz or Carlos Rabascall, although the name of former legislator Luisa Gonzalez is also being mentioned.

She also condemned the selectivity with which the attorney general has been treating the cases, since so far they have been severely underscoring any processes involving the current president, Guillermo Lasso.

Arauz, for his part, stated: “They are resuming the legal war because they will not be able to win at the ballot box, by the will of the people. We need to have strategic patience to win. It will not be long now.”

The call for early elections was made after Lasso decreed last May 17 the deadly crusade and dissolved the National Assembly, precisely when that body was promoting an impeachment trial against him for the alleged crime of embezzlement that could lead to his removal from office.

The electoral schedule foresees the first round on August 20, a possible run-off election on October 15 and the appointment of the new president in November.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

