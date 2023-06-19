In Ecuador, two presidential candidates have had their candidacies put on hold after the National Electoral Council (Consejo Nacional Electoral, CNE) detected errors in the registration process. The CNE granted the candidates 48 hours to correct the errors.

The candidates of the Citizen Revolution Movement (Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana, RC), Luisa González and Andrés Arauz, have been suspended, along with those sponsored by the Gente Buena and Construye alliance, Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea González.

The CNE suggests that the momentary disqualification can be resolved by submitting the government plan, outlining general and specific objectives of the multi-year plan, or addressing any deficiencies in the document’s signatures.

#Quito▪️CNE NEGÓ CANDIDATURAS PRESIDENCIALES DE VILLAVICENCIO Y GONZÁLEZ @cnegobec calificó a Yaku Pérez, Daniel Noboa, Jan Topic, Bolivar Armijos y Otto Sonnenholzner. Negó, con 48 horas de plazo, a Fernando Villavicencio y Luisa González. Está impugnado Xavier Hervas. pic.twitter.com/lXkn6kaNjx — ElCanalDeLasRedesSociales (@CanalDeLasRedes) June 17, 2023

Xavier Hervas, another candidate seeking the presidential seat for the Renovación Total (RETO) Movement, is facing an impeachment request for allegedly owning assets in tax havens, which is prohibited in the country.

Hervas already presented his defense before the CNE and declared that this is an “unfounded” accusation by the RC Movement to prevent his registration and participation in the early general elections scheduled for August 20.

On the other hand, the electoral authorities validated the participation of candidates Yaku Pérez, Daniel Noboa, Jan Topic, Otto Sonnenholzner and Bolivar Armijos.

It is expected that by August 6, the procedures will be concluded and the final list of registered candidates will be presented.

The electoral campaign is scheduled to begin on August 8 and conclude on August 17, and the presidential debate will be held on August 13.

Ecuador has managed to advance the general elections after President Guillermo Lasso decreed the “cross death” last May 17, which resulted in the dissolution of the National Assembly and the call for extraordinary elections. More than 13 million citizens have been called to the polls for August 20 to elect the president and vice president, as well as the 137 members of the Legislative Assembly.

(TeleSUR)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

