The governments of Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassadors from the Israeli settler entity to “analyze their diplomatic relations,” following Bolivia being the first Latin American country to break relations with the Tel Aviv regime after this latest escalation of occupation violence.

The Colombian and Chilean presidents questioned how children and defenseless civilians could be classed as “collateral damage,” which is how the Israeli entity classed the victims of their massacre of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza this Tuesday, October 31.

It is worth noting that Venezuela severed diplomatic relations at all level with Israel since 2009, and has been heavily and consistently condemning the latest wage of Israeli settler colonial atrocities against the Palestinian people. Venezuela also issued an official statement condemning the Jabalia refugee camp massacre this Tuesday.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, recalled his ambassador from the Israeli occupation entity this Tuesday to discuss his position in response to the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, less than a month after the start of the latest wave of attacks against the Palestinian Resistance.

President Petro made the decision to summon his ambassador following the Israeli occupation forces’ airstrikes this Tuesday, which massacred over 100 people and injured over 300 at the Jabalia refugee camp.

“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people,” President Petro posted on social media, “we cannot be there.”

The Colombian president has strongly criticized the Israeli occupation’s atrocities against the Palestinian people and against a trapped and defenseless civilian population, noting the fact that they are “facing a genocide.”

The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has also criticized the classification of almost four thousand children murdered by Israeli occupation forces as “collateral damage,” using the Palestinian Resistance’s Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7 as an excuse for their genocidal attacks.

The Chilean government recalled their Ambassador Jorge Carvajal from Tel Aviv due to “the unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law” committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Boric added that these violations are clearly evidenced by the more than eight thousand civilian victims, mostly comprised of women and children. The Chilean Foreign Ministry reiterated the Latin American country’s call for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities.

He further pointed out that children, far from being “collateral damage” of the conflict as officials from the Israeli settler entity had claimed following the attack on the refugee camp in Jabalia, are in fact “the main victims, along with innocent civilians, who are mainly women.”

Argentina reaction

The Argentinian government also condemned the Israeli massacre on the Jabalia refugee camp as well this Wednesday, but failed to act on their condemnation, as they kept their ambassador in the Israeli occupation entity.

Through a statement published online, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack by Israeli occupation forces on the Jabalia refugee camp. “It is essential to immediately stop attacks directed against civilian infrastructure, especially that intended to guarantee the provision of essential services in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, water desalination plants, and centers intended to host refugees,” it reads.

It also pointed out that “the humanitarian situation in Gaza is increasingly alarming. International assistance must reach the affected Palestinian population without restrictions and urgently. The United Nations has warned that current levels of humanitarian aid are insufficient, which is why entry through the Rafah border crossing must be made more flexible.”

