November 2, 2023
Palestinians search for survivors at the site of an airstrike made by Israeli occupation forces on the scorched land at the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31. Photo: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters.

Palestinians search for survivors at the site of an airstrike made by Israeli occupation forces on the scorched land at the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31. Photo: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters.