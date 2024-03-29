The Colombian Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of Argentinian diplomats from Colombia, following the comments made by the neoliberal president of Argentina, Javier Milei, during an interview with CNN that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is a “terrorist murderer.”

Bogotá made the decision this Thursday, March 28, because “the statements of the Argentinian president have deteriorated trust” in bilateral relations, as well as “offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected.”

A day earlier, the president of Argentina commented in an interview with CNN that “not much can be expected from someone who was a terrorist murderer,” referring to the Colombian president.

“The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the government of Colombia, rejects statements made by Mr. Javier Milei, president of Argentina, in an interview with the CNN channel in which he expressed himself in a degrading manner against the president of the Colombians, the respected Mr. Gustavo Petro,” reads the Colombian statement in response to Milei’s comments. “In this context, the Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentinian embassy in Colombia. The scope of this decision will be communicated to the Argentinian Embassy through institutional diplomatic channels.”

Milei’s words were taken by the Colombian government as “denigrating,” at a time when the Argentinian leader has also launched verbal attacks against other leaders in the region, such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from México; Nicolás Maduro, from Venezuela; Gabriel Boric, from Chile; or Lula da Silva, from Brazil.

(Sputnik) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

